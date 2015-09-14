Brook Park attracting new businesses, opening conference center

Brook Park Mayor Thomas Coyne is cutting jobs to keep his city afloat in a time of financial crisis. "If I don't make these changes now, next year we won't be in business," said Coyne. "We're spending reserves to operate and that's a dangerous situation for the town.

Brook Park city officials are making a big push to fill empty lots with new businesses and provide new jobs.

Brook Park Mayor Tom Coyne and his commissioner of economic development, Michael Anthony Patrick Dolan, are excited about the new Boss Pro-Karting and Conference Center that will be built on the lot where Enterprise Rent-a-Car used to be located along Brookpark Road. The new 40-50,000 square foot indoor facility will feature professional racing, but will also be open to the public for Pro-Karting.

The facility is expected to attract corporate clients bringing employees for a team-building experience, but will also be a fun destination for families looking for entertainment during Cleveland’s winters.



“There's these indoor golf carts that go like 60-70 mph, electric motors. There's a national circuit where they compete. They will be on that circuit, but also available to the public," described Dolan.



The city of Brook Park is slowly changing and adding new development after the Ford Motor Company moved much of its operations elsewhere.



Mayor Coyne says this has been a challenging time to lead the city, where he grew up.



"We've cut about a million, seven in operations. This year we had to lay off 17 people. We've had to curtail some services," said Coyne.



But a quick drive down Brookpark Road reveals a positive turnaround. Where you used to see once-thriving businesses and strip clubs, a striking new Harley Davidson dealership just opened. On the other side of town, an RTA station is being rebuilt as the largest rapid station in the system.



"We replaced the adult entertainment with some investment," explained Coyne.



A handful of other businesses will start building new facilities soon, but the biggest piece of the puzzle that’s missing for city leaders trying to promote an economic resurgence, seems to come from some kind of agreement with the Ford Motor Company. What’s left of the Ford Plant is sitting on 450 acres of prime real estate that remains unused.



"We'd love to have them expand, but if they are not, we'd like to get control of that property and offer it for redevelopment because that is the key," added Coyne.



The Boss Pro-Karting and Conference Center is expected to open in time for the Republican National Convention next summer.

