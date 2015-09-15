3 arrested in Lakewood burglary after OnStar tracks stolen vehicle

Some Rocky River residents got an expensive reminder to lock their cars and homes after numerous break-ins over the weekend. Police believe the owners could have avoided falling victim to the crimes.

Lakewood and Rocky River police joined forces overnight Monday to arrest three suspects in connection to a string of break-ins on the west side.

After several men were charged in various car break-ins around town, Lyndhurst Police Chief Rick Porrello urges residents to lock doors and remove valuables from cars left unattended.

McKinley Barnes, Harvey Bush and a juvenile were arrested in connection to the burglary. (Source: Lakewood Police)

Police made three arrests in an overnight car theft in Lakewood, thanks to teamwork and technology. Now police are investigating to determine if the suspects may be connected to other suburban break-ins.

Just before midnight, a couple in their Parkside Drive home heard someone breaking in. The suspects tore through a screen to enter the cul de sac home.

The victims saw a group of males fleeing the house, leaving with their Chevy Traverse. The keys, including spares, were stolen from inside the home.

But the thieves didn't get far. The SUV has OnStar and it tracked the vehicle and three of the suspects to Northview Road near Westfield Lane in Rocky River.

Rocky River Police Chief Kelly Stillman says the arrests may have prevented future crimes.

"Presumably, one could assume they were going to perpetrate the same type of crime that just occurred in Lakewood," Stillman said.

The victims say the SUV was located and suspects were arrested about 30 minutes after the crime.

"Everything we do is based on technology. Case in point, with OnStar identifying Lakewood, with more or less a GPS location of the vehicle. They notified us, we responded and took the necessary action," explained Stillman.

Communities like Bay Village, Rocky River, Westlake, Avon and Avon Lake have been targeted by burglars recently. Police departments are sharing information, hoping they can nail the culprits.

"The vehicle break-ins, the house burglaries, this has been rampant in the west side neighborhoods. All the west side departments have collectively been meeting on a regular basis to exchange information and to exchange data. And that's what we do day in and day out now," said Stillman.

Three males, including one juvenile, were arrested. McKinley Barnes, 20, of Cleveland, Harvey Bush, 19, of Garfield Heights, and a 17-year-old male from Cleveland were charged in Lakewood Municipal Court with burglary. They are each being held on a $50,000 bond.

The juvenile is being transferred to the Juvenile Detention Center and will be charged through the Juvenile Court System.

Lakewood Police Detectives say they are still questioning the suspects and cannot connect them to other crimes at this time.

