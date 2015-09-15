Drones banned at Twinsburg High School sporting events

The Twinsburg School Board has passed a resolution banning drones at the school district's sporting events, including practices, games and scrimmages after questions arose about drone safety.

In fact, the Ohio High School Athletic Association is now requiring that drones be banned from their tournaments.

School officials say they noticed the remote-controlled, unmanned aircraft at some non-school sponsored events over the summer.

"I just think overall it's not really necessary. The negative outweighs the positive," said Mark Shenker of Twinsburg.

Many parents say they like the idea of prohibiting the drones for safety reasons. The superintendent has gone on record saying she also did not want the drones to be used to take pictures of the students without their permission.

They are also said to be a distraction for athletes.

"You never know what will happen with a drone in terms of the operator, in terms of the functionality of it. So, should something happen that would hurt anybody, that's not good. So, I think it's a good idea," said Terry Bovinet, whose daughter is a freshman in the Twinsburg school system.

Drones are used for government, law enforcement and commercial use, and they can be purchased by anyone.

"They have their place, but not in a school environment," added Bovinet.

