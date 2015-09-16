Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Texting primary offense

If you watch this TV station for any length of time, chances are good you’ll see a spot warning drivers of the dangers of texting and driving.

Cleveland 19 and our sponsors have strongly encouraged all motorists -- teenage drivers in particular -- to keep their hands on the wheel and their phones in their pockets.

Yes, texting and driving is illegal in Ohio, but only if you’re stopped for something else, like speeding or running a red light. That’s why we are firmly behind Ohio House Bill 88. This legislation, if passed, would make texting and driving a primary offense. Sure, the law would be difficult to enforce. Even under the current law, cell phone use of any kind is illegal for drivers under 18. How has that worked out? Well, the Highway Safety Administration estimates 80 percent of all teens admit to reading or composing a text while driving.

Even more sobering: Cell phone related crashes result in 6,000 deaths nationwide each year. Forty-one states have already passed laws making texting a primary offense. Ohio needs to get it done before one more life is lost.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.