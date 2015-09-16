Family sends warning about Cleveland funeral home

The family is most saddened by the fact that their loved one will not receive a proper farewell. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland family wants to warn others about a funeral home scam before it's too late.

When 96-year-old Josephine Sherels died on Tuesday, she was surrounded by more than 30 loved ones, including her granddaughters Teniece Sutton and Joann Bryant.

“She was a wonderful, feisty, old, little lady,” said Sutton.

“She kept us laughing. She was a lot of fun,” said Bryant.

When Sherels became sick four years ago, family members decided to arrange her funeral in advance.

They paid Coreno Funeral Home, once located on Lorain Avenue, more than $4,000 for a funeral package.

“We were just trying to make it easier for us,” explained Bryant.

But it only became harder this week when the family learned state authorities shut down Coreno several months ago, after the owner had been accused of mishandling pre-arranged funeral expenses. All of the money they paid is gone and unaccounted for. Now the family says they have nothing to replace it with.

Coreno has a new name and now goes by Slone and Company. The current owner told the family he’s had several other people come in to his business with the same story.



Coreno owner, Nancy Coreno, said her lawyers advised her not to comment on the matter, although she assured the family would get the money back at a later date.



By then, it may be too late for the family, who is moving forward with a smaller service planned for Saturday.



“She’s not able to have the service that a 96-year-old woman deserves,” said Sutton.



The family wants to warn anyone who prepaid for a service at Coreno, so that they don’t have to go through what they experienced.



“My family would never want to see another family go through this ever again,” said Sutton.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.