TONIGHT AT 11: Cleveland officials call for justice in shootings, national database labels local intersection 'dangerous'

An emotional Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams call on the community to help them get justice for a little boy killed in a drive-by shooting. Tonight, we’ll update you on the hunt for the person who pulled the trigger.

And one of the most dangerous intersections in America is right in our own backyard. We’ll tell you what’s being done to keep you safe at that trouble spot.

Plus, highlights from the GOP debate.

Romona and I hope to see you on Cleveland 19 News at 11.

Denise Dufala

Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the Cleveland 19 News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.