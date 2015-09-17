ODOT: Second Innerbelt Bridge will be complete in 2016

There is good news for commuters who use the Innerbelt to get around town. The Ohio Department of Transportation says the eastbound span of the George V. Voinovich Bridge is more than halfway complete.



Right now, the single span that is complete carries traffic in both directions, but will soon be reserved for westbound commuters only.

"You can see the steel is starting to rise up from these piers. We’re also pouring a concrete deck on some of the areas downtown, and we’re really making progress on that East 9th, Ontario area,” says ODOT spokesperson Jocelynn Clemings.

The nearly identical set of bridges will each have five lanes the project is completed.

ODOT says this $500 million project will reduce congestion and traffic delays. In the meantime, the construction has caused a slew of closures and rush hour headaches.

But commuters rejoice! Clemings says crews are on schedule.

"Just about 13 months from now we hope to have the second bridge done and drivers on it,” Clemings says.

Clemings says the goal is to finish the street entrances and ramps first so that the final focus can be the bridge.

"We’ve taken care of those ancillary projects on I-90, I-71 and everything’s going to be looking better at the end of November," Clemings says.

