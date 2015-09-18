Punch Bowl Social brings more entertainment, dining to Flats East Bank

There's now even more to eat, drink and play in the East Bank of The Flats, with the addition of Punch Bowl Social.



Founder and CEO Robert Thompson says they know about the history of the riverfront and they're pleased to contribute to its reinvention.



“We were excited to see that everyone still remembers the Flats and there's a long memory here for that. We've been thrilled to see the enthusiasm with which everyone has come down and checked out this new iteration of the Flats here in Cleveland,” he said.



Punch Bowl occupies 27,000 square feet. With four full-service bars, they'll also need plenty of staff.



“We hired about 275 people for our opening orientation, so we found jobs for a lot of good Clevelanders,” said Thompson.



The food concept is a scratch kitchen GastroDiner, sourcing ingredients from several local purveyors.



Thompson says they take pride in their new spins on old diner traditions. The "social" aspect of the concept comes from all the games and entertainment they bring to the table.



“We have a boutique bowling alley, ping pong, darts, private karaoke, shuffle board. Those are all winter activities, so we're pretty excited about what we can do here in the winter for folks here in Cleveland,” said Thompson.



You can attend the grand opening event this Saturday from 7-9 p.m. The $10 ticket gets you food, drinks and gaming. All proceeds go to The Salvation Army.

