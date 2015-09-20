Stop the Violence: Community rallies for children, peace after shootings

Political leaders, clergy and community members are holding different events this week to discuss what path to take given the continuing violence in the city of Cleveland. Two children have been shot to death in the past two weeks.

Two groups in the Cleveland community held demonstrations calling for peace and activism in the city on Sunday, after a string of shootings in Cleveland, where children were caught in deadly crossfire.



On East 40th Street, community members came together to pray and rally for peace, and even the youngest ones in the crowd, like 11-year-old Day’von Sterns, understand they could become victims, too.



“I heard of Ramon and Major. They were only 3 and 5. It makes me sad that they didn’t get to live life,” said Day'von.



Twelve-year-old Tommy Smith also attended the vigil on East 40th to speak out against violence.



“Innocent kids and innocent bystanders are being killed, when they can be living their lives,” said Tommy.

Earlier Sunday, a group called 1K Fathers Strong prayed and marched at East 113th and Union, where 3-year-old Major Howard was killed in a drive-by shooting. The group says they’re calling for men of all races to be active in leading the community.



“Today is just the beginning. We have to do something before this week is over,” said David Gulley, a member of 1K Fathers Strong.



Faith is a common thread tying the city together during this time



“First off, we can’t do it by ourselves. We need God,” said Pamela Caldwell, who helped organize the event on East 40th.



People demonstrating say they understand there are no simple solutions to this problem terrorizing the streets of Cleveland. They say if people want to kill, they should kill violence.



“If it’s not no justice, it’s no peace,” said Tommy.

