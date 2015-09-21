Officer's first aid kit helped save 10-year-old shooting victim

As a call to action, city leaders held community meetings at five rec centers on Saturday at 11 a.m. The meetings took place at Cudell, Zelma George, Lonnie Burten, Glenville, and Michael Zone rec centers.

As of Sunday morning, there are no updates from the Cleveland Police Department regarding the double shooting that left a man dead and a 10-year-old boy wounded.

After several shootings in three days, including five deadly, Cleveland's leaders offered updates and answered questions at a press conference on Monday.

It is believed that the police officers who administered first aid to the young shooting victim may have saved his life. (Source: WOIO)

Police officers trained in administering first aid, and who had been issued first aid kits, are being credited with helping save the life of a 10-year-old shooting victim over the weekend.

Cleveland Police rushed to the aid of the boy, who was was shot in the shoulder, on Martin Luther King Drive near Shaker Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. Someone had fired shots into the car Dante Padgett Sr. was driving. Padgett Sr. was also shot, but was pronounced dead on the scene.

Until recently, Cleveland police officers didn't have basic first aid kits in their vehicles.

"It's probably a misconception that our officers don't render first aid to people - even before we deployed the first aid kits, but it was definitely a factor in this case of the 10-year-old on that scene," said Chief of Police Calvin Williams.

The fact that Cleveland police officers didn't have first aid kits became a hot button issue around the time of the police shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014. Many wondered if Tamir would have survived had someone administered first aid immediately. It was revealed later that police on that scene didn't have a basic first aid kit on them. Since then, the Cleveland Police Department has purchased 800 kits and are providing training to each officer.

Currently, not every zone car is equipped with a first aid kit, but the city has said that by the end of the year, they will be. Each officer will also be trained on how to use them.

Thankfully, officers on the scene where the 10-year-old was shot had their first aid kit.

"The officers did what they were trained to do, and I'd like to think that what the officers did, aided in saving that child's life. But again, our officers do those things every day, whether they have a first aid kit or not," added Williams.

The boy is still recovering at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Officials have praised the public for help providing tips in the recent string of shootings, but more tips are needed. Anyone with information is urged to contact the CPD homicide unit at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information may be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7463.

