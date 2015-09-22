Herbal Wrap Therapy, Does it Work?

Herbal Wrap Therapy before and after pictures. (Source: Herbal Wrap Therapy)

They call themselves the gurus of herbal therapy wraps. They boast doing millions of them in just nine years.

Herbal Therapy Wraps has three locations across northeast Ohio, and Cleveland 19 anchor Tia Ewing visited the studio in North Olmsted to put them to the test.

Tia says she felt a sense of serenity as soon as she walked in the shop.

Workers measure more than a dozen areas of your body before wrapping you in warm bandages.

The bandages are saturated with natural herbs that claim to help extract toxins from the body.

You sit in a relaxing room for an hour with a sauna suit on, but you don’t sweat.

"It's a cleanse and detox. It can be a loss of six to eight inches, cumulative all over the body," said Paige McCann, Manager of the Akron location.

McCann says the herbal solution consists of herbs like papaya, saffron, chickweed, and even parsley.

Did it work?

After just 30 minutes, Tia was measured with a loss of six inches from different areas of the body.

