Students share excitement about Pope visit

At St. Brendan School in North Olmsted, excitement over Pope Francis's first visit to the United States greets you right at the front door.

A full-sized figure of Pope Francis looks so real, many admit they jump.

First graders are carrying around "Flat Francises" that they will take places and take pictures with, just like "Flat Stanley" from the children's book with the same name.

The older students are tracking the Pope's every move by placing a laminated cutout of the "popemobile" beside his scheduled stops.

"It's not every day that the Pope comes to America," said Alyssa Coyle, an eighth grader at St. Brendan.

"My mom met Pope John Paul II when he came. So, I'm really excited that he is coming here," explained Shelia Hays, also an eighth grader.

Inside Mary Drozd's eighth-grade religion class, students have been talking about what they would ask the Pope if they had the chance.

"I would ask him what he would want us young Catholics to do to help spread the word of God," proclaimed one student during class.

To show their excitement, the eighth graders made t-shirts with their favorite quote from the Pope.

Even school officials say they are inspired.

"Our shirt is an empowering quote that Pope Francis said about young people following their dreams and trying to achieve great things," Hays described.

"Their enthusiasm to want to wear a Pope on their t-shirt and walk around town. That's a statement. That's the statement of saying, 'I believe. This is our Pope. This is the leader of our church,'" said Julie Onacile, the school principal.

Most at St. Brendan School will not get to be anywhere near the Pope while he is here, but that doesn't seem to matter.

It's just nice, they say, to have Pope Francis closer than ever before.

"He just teaches me to be humble and be nice to everyone, and they will respect you back," said eighth grader Kyle Connolly.

The students will be watching live streaming video of the Pope, whenever possible, during his visit.

