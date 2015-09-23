Study: Students reported sexual assaults at Case, OSU

Distribution of the percent of students who perceive it is very or extremely likely the university will take a report of sexual assault or misconduct seriously. (Source: AAU)

A new survey of college students has sparked a debate on the magnitude of campus sexual assaults nationwide.

Sophomore Abbey Zellers just transferred to Case Western Reserve University, but she says no matter what campus she's on, she has a lingering fear of sexual assault.



“I think it’s a huge issue plaguing us and I’m definitely worried,” said Zellers.



A recent study proves she has good reason. The Association of American Universities recently released a survey that found an average of 23 percent of women at college campuses had been sexually assaulted.

The study is the largest of its kind, surveying 150,000 students from 27 schools.



According to the study, 20 percent of female undergraduate students at CWRU had been sexually assaulted. Ohio State University showed 24 percent had been sexually assaulted.



Although this study shows how prevalent sexual assault is, Sondra Miller, president and CEO of the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, says many victims never tell anyone.



“Many students do not feel like they’re going to be believed when they come forward. They think it’s going to be harder to go through the criminal justice system, than just be quiet about,” explained Miller.



Miller says there is a positive side of seeing high assault numbers.



“Preventing rape and creating a culture where you’re able to come forward means statistics will actually go up,” she said.



Zellers says while she feels safe at CWRU, she knows there’s still a stigma surrounding sexual assault and victims.



“Even older people are kind of set in the way of ‘what could you have done to prevent it for yourself?’ kind of way, and I think we need to stop teaching that and start teaching what consent really is,” said Zeller.

