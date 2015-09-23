Paralyzed teacher needs van for school

Wayne Harrison needs a special van so he can get back to work (Source: WOIO)

Teachers at Portage Lakes Career Center are hosting a fundraiser to help a fellow teacher who they say has given them a powerful life lesson.

66-year-old Wayne Harrison has always been the kind of guy who did everything for everyone else.

"My mother had a flat tire a mile from here. She pulls in his driveway with my kids in the car. Wayne changes the tire for her, and he doesn't want anything for it," said Dale Dunlevy, a colleague of Harrison's at the Portage Lakes Career Center.

Now, Harrison finds himself having to let others do things for him. He fell from a ladder in June and is now paralyzed.

"I was cleaning a fella's gutter out and my heart stopped. I passed out and d ropped about eight feet on my back. I was paralyzed from the armpits down. So, it's been a different life," Harrison said.

Harrison has been teaching Building Trades at the Portage Lakes Career Center for close to seven years. When school officials heard what happened, they immediately decided they wanted him back as soon as he was able.

"I think he's been a strong role model. I think he's a great example for those young people, especially who may not have a strong male influence in their life, and we miss him," said Krista Haubert who handles community relations for the Career Center.

Harrison wants to get back to teaching, but he can no longer drive his old truck. He needs a wheelchair accessible van.

"Retirement's never been something I want to do. It's what you do when you can't do anything," said Harrison.

Harrison's friends at the Portage Lakes Career Center are trying to raise at least $22,000 for the special van. They're calling it "Wheels for Wayne."

"He's a great man, and we just want to do what we can to help him get back to school where he belongs," Haubert added.

Colleagues say Harrison was a great teacher before, now he may have even more to offer his students.

"Doing what I've got to do. Life goes on, and so, I'm willing to live it," Harrison said.

The "Wheels for Wayne" fundraiser will be held on Friday, October 2, from 6 p.M. -10 p.m. at the MAPS Air Museum located at the Akron-Canton Airport.

There will be live music, food, and a silent auction. Tickets are $30.

Call Lisa Clarke at (330) 896-8278 for tickets and information.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up for the fundraising effort.

