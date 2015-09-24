Cleveland stage play helps domestic violence victims

A Cleveland woman is on life support at MetroHealth Medical Center after police say she was nearly beaten to death by her ex-boyfriend. The attack happened on Saturday at the Union Square Apartments, a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority housing complex at East 99th and Union.

Man wanted after ex-girlfriend nearly beaten to death

As authorities search for the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was left brain dead after being brutally beaten, the family of Theresa Adair shares their thanks for support.

Victim of brutal beating will save lives, suspect still wanted

Her family will have a candlelight vigil at her childhood home at 11705 Gay Ave at 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Police have announced the arrest of fugitive Carlton Springer.

Every nine seconds in the U.S. a woman is assaulted or beaten according to the Partnership Against Domestic Violence.

Abuse is a difficult conversation to start and even more difficult to watch.

"Someone close to me was domestically abused, knowing that it’s going on I decided to write a play about it," said Ronnie Holman, writer and director of the play "Mama Why Me?"

The play will be featured on the stage at Garfield Heights Center for the Performing Arts this month.

"I experienced some domestic abuse from family members, so it made me want to give my all for this character," said Tyreek Allah.

Allah plays the hero in the play, "Brian." Allah's character steps in to save "Stacy", played by Eileen Salters.

"If she doesn't do what she's supposed to do by her pimp she's domestically abused," Salters said.

Some of the money raised from the production will be donated to help with final expenses for Theresa Adair, who made headlines earlier this month when she was brutally attacked.

Cleveland Police say Adair was beaten to death allegedly by her boyfriend her on Saturday, September 5 at the Union Square Apartments on East 99th and Union.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Carlton Springer.

"Mama Why Me?" runs September 26 and 27.

For information on tickets to the show,

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

