Students model Pope Francis in giving, sacrifice

Gesu Catholic School in University Heights is known for its rich education centered around on catholic principles.

As the Pope addressed Congress, students at Gesu Catholic School watched history unfold.

Sixth-grader Maddie Anderson knows the importance and significance of the Pontiff's presence in the U.S.

“It’s the first time the Pope has really addressed our Congress and such an important day that our Pope is coming to America,” Maddie said.

Kevin Bradley, also a sixth grader, remarked about the Pontiff’s speech.

“I thought it was very cool, especially when he mentioned Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King," Kevin said.

Pope Francis’s message of mercy is one that Gesu has adopted for the theme this school year.

"Our response to the year of mercy, we should be maintaining our forgiveness, our healing, and of course, be merciful to everyone,” Maddie said.

Students are learning to live out sacrifice and service. Many students have decided to forego lunch snacks and instead donate their money to a shelter.

"I usually get cookies or ice cream at lunch but I’ll put that money in the big jar," Kevin said.

"I buy a drink, but now I think I’ll just drink from the water fountain," Maddie said.

They say it's the right thing to do, modeling themselves after the man who is a role model of faith for so many.

