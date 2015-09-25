Lyndhurst woman turns encounter with drunk driver into new business

A local entrepreneur from Lyndhurst is turning her personal trauma into inspiration for her budding new business.



Monique Rich was hit head-on by a drunk driver and went through two and a half years of rehab to get back on her feet. During her recovery, she came up with a recipe to help others and build a business.



“Laying in a hospital bed I started to think: How can I help people? How can I help and save someone else from going through what I went through?”

asked Rich.



Rather than simply become another victim, Rich decided to turn her encounter with a drunk driver into the inspiration for a business endeavor.



“I wanted people to have something that they can enjoy and still fit in the same atmosphere as others that are drinking, but not cause damage and harm themselves and someone else,” Rich explained.



She applied her background in catering and bartending. Over the years, she brainstormed and brewed her own line of non-alcoholic cocktails called "Mocktailz." She secured seed money from the Women's Business Center and connected with the Cleveland Culinary Launch & Kitchen.



“They give you a blue print, tell you how you need to go through the FDA, need to go through the ODA, send your product for testing, those types of things. Things that you normally wouldn't know to do,” said Rich.



She now has seven varieties ready for store shelves and she is browsing for distributors and product placement.



“I think I hit a good niche, and there's a whole community that's starving for it. I just have to tap into it a little bit more. But I'm kind of excited about that,”

she said. “It's changing lives and saving lives. It's an alternative.”

Her end game is national distribution, her own production facility and a brick and mortar Mocktailz lounge.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.