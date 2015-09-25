Family wants gazebo where Tamir Rice was shot demolished

A grand jury has decided not to indict two Cleveland police officers involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

A memorial continues to grow at the gazebo where the 12-year-old was shot. (Source: WOIO)

Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police at Cudell Rec Center in November 2014. (Source: Family)

Samaria Rice says she wants the gazebo where police shot her son last November to be torn down.

“It needs to be torn down. It needs to be torn down. It’s a bad thing,” said Rice. “I’m hoping the city will allow me to tear it down and redo the park area.”

Almost a year after 12-year-old Tamir’s death, people still come to leave mementos at the spot where he was shot at Cudell Recreation Center.

Terrence Greer passes by the makeshift memorial almost every day.

“Whatever the mother feels like I feel that she’s entitled to that opinion,” said Greer.

The city of Cleveland says it has no plans to tear down the gazebo area, but many in the community say they feel the city should respect Rice’s request.

"We need to do whatever we can to help this family get closure,” said Abdul Mincey. “It’s a tragic situation that could have been avoided and it’s all about the family now."

Marlon Naylor, who comes to the recreation center often, also feels the area should be renovated to gr ant the mother’s wishes.

“To be experiencing such pain for months, I feel she has a personal right,” said Naylor.

Some in the community also say if Tamir’s mother wasn’t against it, they think it would be appropriate for the gazebo to remain as a symbol.

“People need to know the truth about what happened here,” said Dana Atkins.

“It’s a testament to show people what happened here and how things haven’t changed,” Greer agreed.

