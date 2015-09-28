Cleveland teen not worried about diagnosis

When describing his pain level, 17-year-old Ryan Haygood says it feels like a knife stabbing him throughout his body.

Despite the severe pain and lack of a normal childhood, Haygood is determined to tackle his diagnosis.

Haygood has Sickle Cell and this month is all about awareness.

“The pain starts when you wake up and it’s there when you go to sleep” said Ryan Haygood, a patient at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hematology and Oncology Department.

The aches don’t subside, although there’s medicine to help the 17-year-old has the most severe case of Sickle Cell Disease, Hemoglobin SS.

“It ran in my family and I was unaware,” said Joyce Haygood, Ryan’s mother.

Joyce isn’t alone, in fact more than 90,000 to 100,000 people are living with the disease in the US. Many of the patients families didn’t know they carried the inherit train.

“There is a cure, it’s considered high risk,” said Dr. Grace Onimoe, Pediatric Hematologist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

The cure is a bone marrow transplant that is done at the clinic, but some of the treatment is still in the research phase.

Ryan says he’s focused on his faith rather than his diagnosis and his looking towards the future.

Haygood hopes to enter the medical field or become and engineer.

