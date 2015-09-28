Cleveland Police investigating if recent shootings connected

Cleveland Homicide Detectives investigating two unsolved weekend murders are trying to determine if they are connected to the shooting death of 3-year-old Major Howard.

It was a violent weekend in Cleveland with more deadly shootings, including that of 19-year-old Sidney Smith.

Her family says Sidney was outgoing, kind and caring, so much so that when five-year-old Ramon Burnett was shot and killed as he played earlier this month, Sidney decided she needed to pay her respects to the little boy's family.

"My sister, she went to view the body of a kid, and now we are viewing my sister's body. It's not right to me," said Aurielle Smith, Sidney Smith's sister.

Sidney's family says she recently graduated from John Adams High School and wanted to be a news reporter.

Sidney lived on Way Avenue on Cleveland's east side.

Her family says Sidney was likely listening to her music or working on one of her written news reports, when she was shot and killed by a bullet that came flying into her living room early Sunday morning.

Her sister found her.

"I had to see my sister like that. I had to look at my sister eye to eye, doing so much to keep my sister, but I couldn't keep her," Smith described.

Sidney was shot and killed on the same night that 23-year-old Dexter Mangham of Euclid was shot in the head and killed on East Fourth Street in downtown Cleveland.

Police say they are looking into whether any or all of the recent gun violence is connected.

When asked if she thought the recent shootings were connected, Smith said, "I don't know. That's one of the things I don't know. That's something I choose not to comment on. I don't know, but the shooting should have never happened."

