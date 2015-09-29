Man faces additional charges after bomb parts found at residence

An Ohio man accused of having a pipe bomb in his car on Saturday appeared in court Tuesday for his 40th birthday. As reporter Jen Picciano researched his background, we learned this was not his first run-in with the law.

Carl Bradley is charged with unlawful possession of a dangerous device.

The Cleveland Police Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious package on Martin Luther King Blvd. near Interstate 90 on Saturday. Officers were working with the Cleveland Metroparks Rangers and used the bomb robot to remove a small explosive device, which was detonated at the scene safely.

Additional bomb components were found after a search warrant was executed at a property on Mechanicsville Road in Rock Creek in Ashtabula County, where Bradley claimed to be staying. The property owner says black powder and wiring was found, and another pipe bomb was discovered and detonated.

An additional charge of inducing panic will be filed in that case.

The property owner said Bradley crashed there occasionally, but didn't live there.

"It shocked me. I was afraid he'd blow up the damn house," he said.

Bradley pleaded not guilty to his charge and was placed on a $100,000 bond.

Just two days before the bomb was discovered, Bradley encountered the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department. He was cited in a traffic stop for fake plates, failure to surrender and drug paraphernalia, but was not taken into custody.

In addition to another charge of inducing panic, Bradley also has several open drug cases and criminal trespassing.

