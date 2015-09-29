FBI: Raid at Richfield home unrelated to mayor

One person living at the home of Richfield Mayor Bobbie Beshara was taken into custody on a "federal courtesy hold" during a raid on Tuesday. According to agents, federal charges are expected to be filed on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Office of the FBI confirmed their visit had nothing to do with the mayor's position and is not a public corruption matter.

Agents arrived began searching the West Streetsboro Road address on Tuesday morning.

The quiet neighborhood is stunned. Pauline Mehalik says she's known the mayor for years.

"I've always known her to be a very kind, a very dedicated person and an excellent mayor. I don't know what is going on, but she certainly has our support," said Mehalik.

When asked about the police activity at her home, Mayor Beshara released the following statement:

The FBI investigation at my home has nothing to do with me or my job as mayor of Richfield, as the FBI has told me and has publicly stated. The issue is a family matter, and the FBI has asked me not to comment further on the investigation. I am cooperating fully with the authorities. I also will continue to do my job as mayor of Richfield to the best of my abilities.

