Operation Brownstone: FBI and CPD address gun violence

Federal prosecutors say they have made a new dent in their fight against the sale of illegal guns on Cleveland streets.

Eight Clevelanders now face federal firearms charges. Some of the eight were also busted for selling drugs.

Arrested in "Operation Brownstone", those named in seven separate indictments include Joyce E. Minter, 50, Arllie Joe Jones, 68, Darryl Thompson, 41, Richard Smith, 59, Joseph L. Moore, 25, Brian Abernathy, 33, Christopher Scott, 32, and Thomas Scott, 31.

"The individuals we are talking about in these cases are people who were selling literally arsenals of heavy firepower, enough to equip a street gang, enough to even equip a small paramilitary force," said Steven Dettelbach, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

Prosecutors will not say exactly from where the eight were selling their guns, but confirm they've seized 30 firearms, mostly semiautomatics.

"These are not individuals who are possessing firearms to do hunting or to do target shooting. These are individuals who are possessing firearms to terrorize other people in the community," Dettelbach said.

None of the people arrested have been connected to the sale of any firearms involved in the recent rash of deadly gun violence.

"There are people who live in neighborhoods of this community that deal with the bang, bang, bang of gun violence in cases that never hit the newspapers or the news shows," Dettelbach said.

Prosecutors expect to make more arrests.

