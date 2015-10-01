Pop bottle bomb goes off next to Massillon police cruiser

Massillon Police suspect someone is making pop bottle bombs in the city.

Three pop bottle bombs were recently placed next to a police cruiser while two officers were on routine patrol in the 1600 block of Lincoln Way East.

One of the bombs went off.

"They heard what they thought was a gunshot. They went down the street a little bit, pulled off to a safe area, realized there wasn't any damage to it, went back to where they heard what they thought was a gunshot, and they found about three pop bottle bombs," described Sgt. Brian Muntean of the Massillon Police Department.

No one was hurt but police suspect there are pranksters making bombs, not realizing the harm that they can do.

"Over the past week, we got a lot of calls related to possible shots fired. We get those a lot, like a lot of cities do. A lot of times, they are not shots fired, they are things like this. So, we've been getting them a little bit more than usual, so the suspicion is maybe these things are related to those calls," Sgt. Muntean said.

Back in 2004, police in Massillon were investigating incidents where someone was throwing pop bottle bombs at kids. One man was arrested at that time.

What most don't realize is that making explosives of any kind is a felony.

"A simple Google search will teach any kid how to create these things, mostly made out of common household items: tin foil, vinegar, all kinds of different things, but the bottom line is, a lot of them don't think about the ramifications," Sgt. Muntean added.

So far, police have not made any arrests in the recent case.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.