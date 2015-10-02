LeBron James responds to baby killed in Cleveland shooting

Cleveland Cavaliers forward used his platform to voice his opinion on the shooting of a the five month old baby who was shot and killed on Cleveland's East Side. "It's not the first time that it's happened, but it's happening a bit too much recently. I think in the last four weeks, four kids under the age of 5 or 6 years old have been shot, killed or very badly injured and there's no room for that, there's no room for guns first of all,"

Cleveland Cavaliers forward used his platform to voice his opinion on the shooting of a the five month old baby who was shot and killed on Cleveland's East Side. "It's not the first time that it's happened, but it's happening a bit too much recently. I think in the last four weeks, four kids under the age of 5 or 6 years old have been shot, killed or very badly injured and there's no room for that, there's no room for guns first of all,"

LeBron James on guns and violence: There's no room for that

LeBron James on guns and violence: There's no room for that

Police are now hoping witnesses will come forward after the death of a five-month-old baby girl on Cleveland's east side Thursday.

Police are now hoping witnesses will come forward after the death of a five-month-old baby girl on Cleveland's east side Thursday.

The family of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield describes the nightmare the infant went through after being shot in the chest inside a car on Cleveland's east side.

The family of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield describes the nightmare the infant went through after being shot in the chest inside a car on Cleveland's east side.

LeBron James shared his disappointment and sadness in the latest shooting that claimed a young life. (Source: WOIO)

LeBron James took time out of practice on Friday to talk about a baby who was killed in a shooting on Cleveland's east side.

"I see the news go across my phone and I have kids and it just hit me. So just putting my voice out there and letting people know it's not just in Cleveland, it's the nation. We all hurt," James said.

Aavielle Wakefield, just 5 months old, was shot and killed in a car near East 143rd Street and Kinsman Avenue on Thursday evening.

The star basketball player and Akron native tweeted after the recent shooting.

C'mon man let's do and be better! Don't fall into the trap. This can't be only way. Accept more from yourselves. #TheLand #TheNation — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 1, 2015

Like seriously man!!!! A baby shot in the chest in Cleveland. It's been out of control but it's really OOC. Ya'll need to chill the F out. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 1, 2015

James shared his opinion on what could curb the gun violence.

"Some penalties or some big time regulations about carrying firearms, legal or illegal. Maybe people will second guess themselves," said James.

Social media is just one of the platforms James is using to promote change. Through the LeBron James Foundation, he hopes to make a difference.



"Part of our foundation is keeping kids off the street. Some of these kids may be in violent situations, violent areas, or violent homes, and we’re trying to keep them away from that by the program we have set up through the foundation," explained James.

This has been the third death of a Cleveland child in less than one month. Ramon Burnett, 5, was killed Sept. 4 in the 2300 block of Louise Harris Court in Cleveland. He was playing in the backyard. Two people have been arrested in the murder.

Major Howard, 3, was shot and killed on Sept. 15 while sitting inside a car on East 113th Street. Police have issued a warrant for Donnell Lindsey, 23, in that case.

If you have any information on the deadly shooting of Aavielle, call police at (216) 623-5464.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.