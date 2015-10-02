LeBron James responds to baby killed in Cleveland shooting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron James responds to baby killed in Cleveland shooting

Aavielle Wakefield is the latest victim of gun violence in Cleveland. (Source: Twitter) Aavielle Wakefield is the latest victim of gun violence in Cleveland. (Source: Twitter)
LeBron James shared his disappointment and sadness in the latest shooting that claimed a young life. (Source: WOIO) LeBron James shared his disappointment and sadness in the latest shooting that claimed a young life. (Source: WOIO)

    Thursday, October 1 2015 5:54 PM EDT2015-10-01 21:54:13 GMT
    Tuesday, July 5 2016 1:43 PM EDT2016-07-05 17:43:30 GMT
    Friday, October 2 2015 5:57 PM EDT2015-10-02 21:57:10 GMT
    Friday, October 2 2015 10:18 PM EDT2015-10-03 02:18:49 GMT
    Friday, October 2 2015 5:53 PM EDT2015-10-02 21:53:41 GMT
    Friday, October 2 2015 6:45 PM EDT2015-10-02 22:45:34 GMT
    Friday, October 2 2015 4:40 PM EDT2015-10-02 20:40:01 GMT
    Friday, October 2 2015 4:40 PM EDT2015-10-02 20:40:00 GMT
    Friday, October 2 2015 10:52 AM EDT2015-10-02 14:52:27 GMT
    Friday, October 2 2015 12:51 PM EDT2015-10-02 16:51:18 GMT
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

LeBron James took time out of practice on Friday to talk about a baby who was killed in a shooting on Cleveland's east side.

"I see the news go across my phone and I have kids and it just hit me. So just putting my voice out there and letting people know it's not just in Cleveland, it's the nation. We all hurt," James said. 

Aavielle Wakefield, just 5 months old, was shot and killed in a car near East 143rd Street and Kinsman Avenue on Thursday evening. 

The star basketball player and Akron native tweeted after the recent shooting.

James shared his opinion on what could curb the gun violence.

"Some penalties or some big time regulations about carrying firearms, legal or illegal. Maybe people will second guess themselves," said James.

Social media is just one of the platforms James is using to promote change. Through the LeBron James Foundation, he hopes to make a difference.

"Part of our foundation is keeping kids off the street. Some of these kids may be in violent situations, violent areas, or violent homes, and we’re trying to keep them away from that by the program we have set up through the foundation," explained James. 

This has been the third death of a Cleveland child in less than one month. Ramon Burnett, 5, was killed Sept. 4 in the 2300 block of Louise Harris Court in Cleveland. He was playing in the backyard. Two people have been arrested in the murder. 

Major Howard, 3, was shot and killed on Sept. 15 while sitting inside a car on East 113th Street. Police have issued a warrant for Donnell Lindsey, 23, in that case. 

If you have any information on the deadly shooting of Aavielle, call police at (216) 623-5464.

