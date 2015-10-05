Investigators not sure how missing 2-year-old survived

Officials said Rainn Peterson has been found. The 2-year-old was found in a field about 1/4 mile from her home.

Officials said Rainn Peterson has been found. The 2-year-old was found in a field about 1/4 mile from her home.

Children Services investigating after 2-year old goes missing for 2 days

Children Services investigating after 2-year old goes missing for 2 days

The volunteer who found a missing two-year-old, gone for nearly 48 hours, shares his story from Trumbull County.

The volunteer who found a missing two-year-old, gone for nearly 48 hours, shares his story from Trumbull County.

As the hours and search for 2-year-old Rainn Peterson grew, many became concerned over weather conditions. Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Dr. Lolita McDavid examine conditions the toddler faced on her own.

As the hours and search for 2-year-old Rainn Peterson grew, many became concerned over weather conditions. Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Dr. Lolita McDavid examine conditions the toddler faced on her own.

The FBI, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and authorities from the Trumbull County Sheriff's Department were back on the scene Monday, in a field where 2-year-old Rainn Peterson was found.

The toddler disappeared Friday evening from her great-grandparents' home along State Route 45 in North Bloomfield.

The sheriff's office had said she walked away from the house.

Investigators say they are not sure how Rainn survived alone for two nights in the biting cold, autumn temperatures.

Sunday evening, a volunteer searcher on a four-wheeler shocked everyone when he called 911 and said he had found little Rainn, just about a half-mile from where she disappeared.

Victor Sutton told the operator, "Hey, I found baby Rainn, and she's alive."

One neighbor who did not want to be identified says she prayed that Rainn wound be found safely, but could not help but think the worst.

"I think everybody's hearts fell. You've got a two-year-old out there, and it's freezing cold. The winds are blowing. We've got wild coyotes in the back," the neighbor said.

But then, against the odds, Rainn's cries could be heard over Sutton's 911 call.

Sutton was heard telling Rainn that she would be okay and asked the 911 operator if he could pick her up.

Rainn is heard crying as Sutton tries to calm her.

Sutton is heard telling Rainn, "You're so pretty. You're so pretty."

The Trumbull County Sheriff says Rainn was unharmed but is still under observation at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Children's Services are also investigating.

"The feeling was just like, phew! Oh, she's okay! The good Lord answered our prayers," a neighbor added.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.