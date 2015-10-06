2-year-old Rainn Peterson returns to great-grandparents' custody

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Officials said Rainn Peterson has been found. The 2-year-old was found in a field about 1/4 mile from her home.

The volunteer who found a missing two-year-old, gone for nearly 48 hours, shares his story from Trumbull County.

As the hours and search for 2-year-old Rainn Peterson grew, many became concerned over weather conditions. Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak and Dr. Lolita McDavid examine conditions the toddler faced on her own.

A temporary custody hearing was held Tuesday in Trumbull County Family Court to determine what's next and what's best for 2-year-old Rainn Peterson.

It was decided that Rainn, who was missing for nearly 48 hours over the weekend, will return to the custody of her great-grandparents, Richard and Dora Mae Peterson. It was from their home in Trumbull County that Rainn wandered away Friday night. She was found in a field by a search volunteer Sunday night.

Dora Mae said she spent the night with Rainn as she recovers and recuperates in the hospital, after surviving two days out in the elements. She says she is doing better and is going to be alright.

The great-grandparents have been cleared of any negligence or wrongdoing.

"Mom will stay involved. Child Services will stay involved. Nobody wanted Rainn to go anywhere but to people that love her. That's what drove the common agreement to send her back to the home she knows," said Tim Schaffner, executive director of Trumbull County Children Services.

Brandi Peterson, the child's mother, expects Rainn to be released from the hospital in two days, and says the custody situation has been aggravating.

Rainn's great-grandmother says they had already expected the worst when they got the happy news for which they hoped.

"It was stressful, very hard. We were on the verge of giving up hope when she was found," Dora Mae said.

The couple expressed deep gratitude to all those who helped bring the missing toddler home.

"We thank everybody that had anything to do with this, to find her. We'd given up. But she is alive and she's well," said Dora Mae.

"The guy that found her, God led him to be at the right place at the right time," said Richard.

While Tuesday's custody agreement was agreed upon by all parties, it is only temporary. The long-term plan is to get her back to her biological parents.

