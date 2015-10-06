Sewage smell stinking up East Canton neighborhood

Residents living along South Plum Street in East Canton say the stench of sewage permeates their well-kept neighborhood from time to time.

"Think about going into an outhouse. That's what we live with," describes Marilyn Reed, who lives in the same home she grew up in and loves to be outside when the air is fresh.

The smelly culprit: sewage from a new development in nearby Canton.

A sometimes unbearable stench invaded the neighborhood, homeowners say, around the time houses started popping up in a new, high-end development called The Quarry.

"They had their own sewer d rop up there. Then it comes down through East Canton through the county sewer, and then it hits our manholes," said Reed. "In July, it was so bad you could taste it."

County engineers say what's happening is called low flow, meaning there is not enough sewage to push waste through quickly.

"We've monitored the situation with odor loggers. We've made other arrangements with our neighbors in Stark County to make this problem go away with other manhole inserts to keep the odor from being a problem," said Jim Dimarzio of the Canton Collection Systems Department.

Chemicals have been added to the sewage to help. The smell is better. In fact, one home along South Plum Street recently sold.

Some had worried no one would purchase the house because of the stench.

But every once in awhile, a waft of tainted air still takes your breath away.

"On summer days, you like the fresh air. You can't sit out, and it just smells terrible," said Evelyn Maier, a longtime homeowner on the street.

Anyone who is still experiencing a problem with sewage odors is asked to call the Canton Sewer Collections Department at (330) 489-3031.

