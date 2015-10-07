Visitation held for 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield

Mother Ieshia Wakefield says it's hard to process her daughter's death, but support from the community helps. (Source: WOIO)

Visitation was held Wednesday for 5-month-old Aavielle Naveah Wakefield, who was killed in a shooting on East 143rd Street in Cleveland last week.

Family, friends and complete strangers went to Calhoun Funeral Home in Bedford Heights to pay respects to baby Aavielle.

Mother Ieshia Wakefield says the visitation is very hard and she's taking it day by day.

Wakefield says she is grateful for all the support from the community. She says while family and friends all have trouble dealing with Aavielle's sudden death, her sister is having the most difficulty.

"Her sister really misses her. She really does. They had a very good bond," said Wakefield. "All she says, 'mom, I want her back.'"

Aavielle's funeral will be Thursday at Mount Zion Church of Oakwood Village, with a viewing at 10 a.m. followed by services at 10:30 a.m.

A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for burial expenses.

So far, no arrests have been made. The family begs for someone to come forward with information. A reward is being offered in Aavielle's death. Call Cleveland Police if you have any information that could help at (216) 623-5464.

