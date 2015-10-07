Johnny Manziel on practice field after grandfather's fire

Johnny Manziel was back on the practice field in Berea hours after his grandfather's lakefront home in Whitehouse, Texas was destroyed by a devastating fire.

Investigators say the fire at the 3,700 square foot home on Lake Tyler looks suspicious.

Fire crews were called to Paul Manziel's home at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

By the time crews got there, the house was engulfed in flames. At least part of the structure collapsed. Luckily, no one was home at the time.

Meanwhile back at Browns headquarters, Coach Mike Pettine said at his regularly scheduled press conference that he knew nothing about the fire.

"This is the first I'm hearing about it," Pettine said.

Coach Pettine said he saw Johnny earlier, and he seemed to be just fine.

"I will speak with him about it. I just saw him at the walk-through, he seemed to be in good spirits. I'll bring it up," Pettine said.

The fire at Manziel's grandfather's home was very quickly called suspicious. It has been reported that a source close to the Manziel family says, silverware was found outside the home and that burglary may have been a motive.

Special K9s were being brought on the scene to search for evidence of arson.

