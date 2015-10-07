Dominic Mancuso Editorial: Angela Stokes Disciplinary Case

The disciplinary case against former Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Angela Stokes has reached astounding costs. Cleveland 19 has documented some $900,000 in legal fees paid for by taxpayers as Stokes fights the Supreme Court of Ohio’s efforts to suspend her law license. It cited her abuse of court personnel, defendants, lawyers and court resources.

She has the right to fight the suspension. In any other case, the city law department would represent her as a city employee. But in this case, Stokes has been able to pick her own lawyers, some of the most expensive in town. She has hired, fired and rehired a total of six sets of lawyers. No one at City Hall seems to be able to answer the question: Why? If her last name was not Cleveland royalty, would she have been able to spend this amount of money with no one but the law director approving the expense?

Efforts to settle the case without expensive litigation fell apart when Stokes refused any compromise that involved her submitting to a mental health evaluation or leaving the bench. In fact, any compromise at all. It’s time for the silence from the mayor's office and the City Council to be broken and something to be done.

I’m Dominic Mancuso and that’s how we see it.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.