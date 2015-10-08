Mad About Meechie: Cleveland hairstylist turns hair into gold

When it comes to your crown and glory, there’s nothing she can’t do.

That’s why Cleveland and soon the world will be "Mad About Meechie".

Demetria "Meechie" Francis has been a hairstylist for 20 years, during that time she took her talent to YouTube. Videos posted over the last few years have hundreds of thousands of clicks, one with well over 2,000,000, Meechie teaching aspiring stylists and current ones how to create new looks.

From extensions, to haircuts Meechie can do it all.

Now she’s taking her talent to the red carpet.

I've done work with Rhianna and Idris Elba. I have had great opportunities that's why I thought I should move out there to LA,” said Demetria Francis, owner of Headlines by De’Franco.

Meechie has branded herself, known as “Mad About Meechie”. The hair guru owns Headlines by De’Franco, Barber’s by De’Franco, and Posh Collection all located in the Cleveland area.

Posh is Meechie’s latest venture, selling hair extensions. So far business has been lucrative for the business owner, but life didn’t start out that way.

“I was a teen mom,” said Meechie.

After working random jobs, Meechie decided to step out on faith and own a salon.

"When I first started me and my mom painted the salon, we put wallpaper up," said Meechie.

Now for the last eight years, Meechie has owned Headlines by De’Franco.

I asked Meechie what’s her advice for youth who are right where she started.

"You have to put negative thoughts to the side, this is my dream I have bigger dreams. I want to be a full time celebrity stylist," Meechie answered.

With more than 50 employees that she manages, and now a bicoastal life in LA. Meechie isn’t mad about her success, she’s ready for whatever heads her way.

