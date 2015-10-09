Westlake entrepreneur creates perfect purse for Browns games

The following is the full list of rules and restrictions for tailgating activities in the Municipal Parking Lot for all Cleveland Browns home games.

The following is the full list of rules and restrictions for tailgating activities in the Municipal Parking Lot for all Cleveland Browns home games.

Muni Lot tailgating rules and restrictions go into effect for preseason game

Muni Lot tailgating rules and restrictions go into effect for preseason game

The stars may have been aligned for the Cleveland Browns as they kicked off in the first home game of season. But for the fans, not so much.

The stars may have been aligned for the Cleveland Browns as they kicked off in the first home game of season. But for the fans, not so much.

There are four designs that fit Browns' size regulations. (Source: Color Tribe)

In light of Pursegate, a local woman has created a functional and fashionable item for women to take to Browns games at First Energy Stadium.

Jennifer Peca is proud to call Cleveland home. That love inspired her to start her online business, Color Tribe.

"Cleveland just means a lot to me. I've loved the Browns since I was a little girl. I'll have to blame my dad for that. He would take me to all the preseason games," said Peca.

As a Browns season ticket holder, Peca thought to create a colorful and NFL-approved purse that women could take to home games. The bags are for sale on her website.

"It fits your phones, your keys. I tested this out at the first game and it was really cool that I didn't have to set my bag on the floor. I wasn't worried about anything d ropping, because it was on my waist," explained Peca.

The 4.5" x 6.5" bag comes in bright orange for the Browns and blue for the Indians, but she plans to expand.

"We will have a Cincinnati Bengals bag coming out soon," said Peca.

However, that expansion won't reach beyond the U.S. borders. This Westlake entrepreneur says she's committed to making her product here.

"I'm going to keep it U.S. made. That's important to me," said Peca.

Click here to shop local with Color Tribe.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.