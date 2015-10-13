Man's 11th DUI inspires Massillon officer's FB post

Repeat OVI offenders. You've heard me discuss these before. They never stop. I've said it before and I'll say it again....Posted by Massillon Police Department on Saturday, October 10, 2015
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
It's a basic rite of autumn, the pumpkin spice latte returns to stores.More >>
It's a basic rite of autumn, the pumpkin spice latte returns to stores.More >>
In two days, from 6 am to 8 pm, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, in coordination with Feeding America, will host a food and supply drive at 15500 S Waterloo Road. Food and supplies collected during the drive will be shipped to Texas to aid relief efforts.More >>
In two days, from 6 am to 8 pm, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, in coordination with Feeding America, will host a food and supply drive at 15500 S Waterloo Road. Food and supplies collected during the drive will be shipped to Texas to aid relief efforts.More >>
Brook Park is boasting of having some of the greatest police officers in the state, and with good reason.More >>
Brook Park is boasting of having some of the greatest police officers in the state, and with good reason.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>