WATCH HERE: ATM stolen after vehicle backs into Lakewood gas station

Crooks at gas station at W. 140th and Lorain in Cleveland tried to steal an ATM stolen early Wednesday morning, but they were unsuccessful.

FAIL! Take a look as thieves try to steal the ATM from a CLE gas station

Lakewood Police were called to Lakewood One Stop Gas Station on Madison Ave. around 4:30 a.m. for a smash and grab.

Police say a minivan smashed through the front door of the store then people jumped out and grabbed the ATM that was inside the store.

The suspects were able to get away and are still on the run.

Anthony Bradley, an employee, says he arrived at the gas station about an hour after the robbery.

"It was shocking to see because our boss is actually a good boss and he puts a lot of money into this store and a lot of people like him," said Bradley.

The crime was caught on surveillance video. Police are hoping someone will recognize the vehicle or suspects and turn them in.

Employees say this is a lot of work for an ATM they believe only had a couple hundred dollars inside.

"There wasn't hardly any money in there," Bradley said.

Cleveland police believe this incident may be related to another robbery attempt that happened hours earlier at a gas station at West 140th and Lorain.

Surveillance video shows two suspects trying to steal the ATM, but they were unsuccessful.

Employees at Lakewood One Stop say it could be days, or possibly even weeks before they replace the door.

If you have any information give police a call.

