Newburgh Heights Police call attempted abduction misunderstanding

Newburgh Heights Police say what was originally reported as an attempted abduction Wednesday night turned out to be a misunderstanding involving teens.

According to police, four girls reported that a couple tried to lure them into their van near the soccer field by Washington Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The girls said they declined, but became more uneasy when the couple drove past them and continued talking, even opening the van’s door at one point.

A police investigation found that the suspects were two high school students and there was no malicious intent on their part.

According to a police statement, “The parties were attempting to befriend the others through a mutual friend.”

Police say that all parties have been cooperative and no further investigation is warranted. The case is considered closed at this time.

