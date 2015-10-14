Newburgh Heights Police call attempted abduction misunderstandin - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Newburgh Heights Police call attempted abduction misunderstanding

Police in Newburgh Heights say what was reported as an attempted abduction was just a misunderstanding. (Source: WOIO) Police in Newburgh Heights say what was reported as an attempted abduction was just a misunderstanding. (Source: WOIO)
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Newburgh Heights Police say what was originally reported as an attempted abduction Wednesday night turned out to be a misunderstanding involving teens.

According to police, four girls reported that a couple tried to lure them into their van near the soccer field by Washington Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. The girls said they declined, but became more uneasy when the couple drove past them and continued talking, even opening the van’s door at one point. 

A police investigation found that the suspects were two high school students and there was no malicious intent on their part.

According to a police statement, “The parties were attempting to befriend the others through a mutual friend.”

Police say that all parties have been cooperative and no further investigation is warranted. The case is considered closed at this time. 

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly