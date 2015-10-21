Canton wants to host 2019 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is where football legends begin, and now the Pro Football Hall of Fame wants the draft to come to Canton.

"The goal when you get drafted is to someday come back to Canton with a bronze bust so where better is there to start your career than in Canton Ohio," said Pete Fierle, Vice President of Communications of the Pro Hall of Fame.

"We submitted a letter of interest that really begins the official process to hopefully officially landing the NFL draft of 2019 that would coincide with the NFL's 100th season," Fierle said.

The milestone year would also coincide with the completion of a $500 million development project called the Hall of Fame Village.

"First we're working on the Tom Benson stadium and also turning it into an entertainment complex. There will be retail and restaurants and we're working quickly on this project to have it completed in time," Fierle said.

In decades past, the draft has been held in New York. Last year it moved to Chicago.

If the event is held in Canton, Fierle says it could bring 200,000 to 300,000 people to the area.

It would also bring the National Football League back to it's northeast Ohio roots.

"It started here in downtown Canton and we think it's a logical place to bring the NFL," Fierle said.

