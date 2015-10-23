TONIGHT AT 11: Jury recommends life sentence for convicted cop killer, tracking Hurricane Patricia

We’re following breaking news tonight on two major stories.

The verdict is in for Kenan Ivery, the man who shot and killed Akron police officer Justin Winebrenner. Our Scott Taylor reports from Akron on Cleveland 19 News at 11.

And it is the strongest hurricane ever recorded. We’re tracking Hurricane Patricia. It made landfall tonight in Mexico, where resorts and hotels are evacuating.

Romona and I hope you’ll join us at 11.

Denise Dufala

Click for the latest on your Ford First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the Cleveland 19 News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.