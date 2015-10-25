Browns Quarterback Graveyard sends fans screaming!

For some, a car is much more than just a machine. One North Canton man knows this all too well, especially after his 1968 Chevy Camaro was stolen back in the '80s.

For some, a car is much more than just a machine. One North Canton man knows this all too well, especially after his 1968 Chevy Camaro was stolen back in the '80s.

The Browns have announced that quarterback Connor Shaw will start for the Browns this Sunday. It makes it the second consecutive year that the Browns had three different starting quarterbacks in one season.So a friend (@TheDustySloan) on twitter created this photo of a list of Browns quarterbacks that started throughout the season that were active week 17, and the quarterbacks that started Game 16 for the Browns.The Browns have had 21 different starting quarterbacks since the return of the Br...

What could be scarier than the number of quarterbacks the Browns have gone through? If the subject makes you scream, you'll love a one of a kind Halloween display in North Ridgeville.

On Charles Road, you’ll find an orange and black cemetery depicting Browns quarterback casualties over the years. There are headstones that represent every Browns Quarterback since 1999.

The years on the gravestones represent the years that the players were here in Cleveland. Some only have one year painted on them because the player only lasted one season.

"There's not many that have lasted a long time," said Tony Timoteo, a diehard Browns fan.



The Timoteos happen to love Halloween and the Browns – oh, and Johnny Manziel too. Their two-year-old son Cooper will demonstrate the money signs you no longer see Manziel make.

The Timoteos had just moved into their new home last year when they decided they wanted to make their mark with a special Halloween display that would show their neighbors where they stood when it came to sports.

"My wife proposes the idea: what about a quarterback graveyard, where we would have all headstones? We didn't even know how we would make the headstones. I just go, ‘if we are going to do it, we gotta do it right,’" said Timoteo.

Close to two dozen gravestones later, their makeshift cemetery starts with Jeff Couch - bears the names of more than one McCown.

"We actually have a ‘J’ in front of his name so that way they don't get confused, but I think Luke McCown played for a short period of time with us," said Tony’s wife, Jill.

In front of Brian Hoyer's gravestone, there's a pair of gloves sticking up out of the ground that make it look like someone may have escaped their casket.

"We just kind of feel like he's still in the league, and he is going to come back to haunt us at some point. We don't know when, so he is really trying to raise from his grave," added Tony Timoteo.

With the Browns’ track record, it’s hard not to ask the question, ‘how much bigger do you think this cemetery is going to get?’

"We have had offers from both neighbors to subcontract their yards out if we run out of space - God - I hope not in the near future!" said Tony Timoteo with a grin.

