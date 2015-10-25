Family, friends grieve loss of 15-year-old boy

News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.

Police have crime scene roped off near Wade Park and MLK (Source: WOIO)

Family, friends and community members lit candles and released balloons in honor of 15-year-old Tyler D. Sheron Monday night.

The teen was shot to death Sunday outside M&A Food at MLK and Wade Park, becoming the city's 105th homicide in 2015.

Balloons released, candles lit in memory of 15 y/o Tyler Sheron #Cleveland @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/faip28R6dR — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) October 26, 2015

His family members say they found him lying on the ground after he was shot to death.

"I kissed his cold chin, I kissed his feet, his chest, forehead and lips. Blood everywhere. That is my nephew," said Tiffany Gadomski, Tyler’s aunt.

Tyler’s mother struggled to put her emotions into words.

“He is gone. There's no coming back for my baby. He is gone. Tyler is gone. I will never see my baby again," said Jacqueline Johnson, Tyler's mom.

Tyler's friends and many young children at Monday's vigil couldn't hold back their tears.

“He made everyone around him laugh. He was a happy person, a loving person,” said Adrionna Null, Tyler’s friend.

Tyler loved to play sports. His cousin, Melissa Brewer, has cell phone video of "number 14" out on the basketball court.

She's been sharing it on Facebook, asking everyone to pray for Cleveland youths.

"All around good kid, played sports. He played basketball, football. We always had our little rivalry because he's a Lake Erie Shark. We are a Stallion. That was my baby. He loved to eat and crack jokes," described Brewer outside of Tyler's home earlier in the day.

Tyler was a sophomore at Ginn Academy who dreamed of playing professional football.

"He was all around sports - every sport you could think of. He has a bigger brother. They play football. When I say trophies, out of state, that was them," Brewer said.

Now all of that is gone.

Police say Tyler may have been shot in the parking lot of M&A Food before going into the food mart.

Police say they have no description of a suspect and no known motive.

His family is asking anyone out there who knows something to come forward.

"People are sitting around being quiet, holding names, for what? This is a baby. Too many babies. It doesn't make sense," Brewer said, her voice trailing off.

His family is left begging for justice.

"Release some names. Stop holding information in. This is not going to end, it's not going to stop. The fathers need to be in these childrens' lives," Gadomski said.

M&A Food employees say police have their surveillance video of the parking lot where Tyler was shot.

If you have any information that could help, you're asked to call the police.

Tyler’s family has opened a GoFundMe account to help pay for his funeral expenses. They have also opened a donation account with Key Bank. You can go to any Key Bank location after 3 p.m. tomorrow and donate in Tyler Sheron’s name.

