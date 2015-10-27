Cavs new test kitchen expected to be a slam dunk

The Cavaliers will kick off their season at home against LeBron James' former team, the Miami Heat, and the Cavs have big plans for opening night. Click here for your complete fan guide!

With Tristan Thompson's late signing, it appears the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make a huge run at the NBA title. Just ask any Cavs fan.

This year at Cavaliers home games, all your social media posts could be featured on the big screen.

Guests will be able to give feedback and suggestions on iPads provided. (Source: WOIO)

The Launch Test Kitchen will rotate new items, but feature the old favorites. (Source: WOIO)

There's something new on the menu for Cavs nation.

When it comes to the start of the 2015-16 Cavs season, Chef Joe Bachman is quick to point out what he finds the most delicious prospect of all.

"Going to the playoffs again, winning the championship this year," said Bachman, with a huge smile.

But Bachman says a close second to that is he can't wait for fans to sink their teeth into the Cavs' new "Launch Test Kitchen."

"It's interactive," Bachman described. "We are going to have iPads out there to record guest comments to come up with some ideas, give us an idea of what we want to do for upcoming events, upcoming projects, upcoming menus."

There will be a nine-game rotation that features our area's finest chefs. First up is Chef Fabio Salerno, the genius behind Town Hall in Ohio City.

"Right here, we have our grilled cheese bars. This is inspired from my restaurant in Ohio City, Town Hall," said Salerno as he pointed to some delectable dishes tastefully presented on a counter in front of "Launch."

And, there's so much that will make your mouth water, from gourmet takes on the meatball sandwich to popcorn shrimp that comes with popcorn. You can expect to see new menu items all the time.

"Big hits are always going to stay on the menu," added Salerno.

Also new this year at The Q, is a Michael Symon milkshake cart and an interactive beer cart that uses facial recognition to pour your favorite brew.

