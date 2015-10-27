Cavs featuring fans in social media spotlight this season

The Cavaliers will kick off their season at home against LeBron James' former team, the Miami Heat, and the Cavs have big plans for opening night. Click here for your complete fan guide!

The Cavaliers will kick off their season at home against LeBron James' former team, the Miami Heat, and the Cavs have big plans for opening night. Click here for your complete fan guide!

With Tristan Thompson's late signing, it appears the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make a huge run at the NBA title. Just ask any Cavs fan.

With Tristan Thompson's late signing, it appears the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to make a huge run at the NBA title. Just ask any Cavs fan.

Can you smell what the Cavs are cooking? We're not just talking about a championship. There's something new on the menu for Cavs nation!

Can you smell what the Cavs are cooking? We're not just talking about a championship. There's something new on the menu for Cavs nation!

Fans are encouraged to stop at the Social Zone before they head to their seats. (Source: WOIO)

This year at Cavaliers home games, all your social media posts could be featured on the big screen.

The "Social Zone" debuted on Fan Appreciation Night last season. It is the place where fans can see their tweets, Facebook posts and Instagram pictures come to life inside The Q.

"With social now, obviously, blowing up and becoming a key part of the way people interact and experience sports, we wanted to break down the fourth wall between the team, the event and the fan, and to give them a voice in the process," explained Cavaliers Vice President of Digital, Mike Conley.

Fans are encouraged to stop at the "Social Zone," before they head to their seats. There, they'll find all the latest information on the channels where the digital team is publishing Cavs content. They'll also find information about special promotions and giveaways.

You'll see real-time fan reaction.

"What we found going real-time is the fan reaction immediately after a big dunk, or a big three-point shot, or a great defensive stance, really, I think, helps power the environment," added Conley.

Once you move inside the bowl, there are four new corner boards where you'll catch some of the social media action, too.

Don't forget to use #LetsGoCavs to start the season. You never know where you may show up. Conley has seen tweets go national when they're captured on the big screen during the game.

"It's taking the whole 15 seconds of fame to another level," said Conley.

Follow everything you need to know about the Cleveland Cavaliers in our online section. Be sure to send us your fan photos at pics@cleveland19.com!

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.