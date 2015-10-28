New Cavs merchandise aims to fit every fan's style

There are plenty of cool, new ways to sport your Cavs style this season. Just head to the team shop. (Source: WOIO)

As the Cleveland Cavaliers kick off what we hope will be a championship season, freshen up your wine and gold wardrobe with new offerings from the team shop. Cavs players will be wearing several new jerseys and you can, too.

They have a retro-inspired wine jersey, as well as a new black jersey, much like the black uniforms the team used to wear in the 1990s. Senior VP of Marketing, Tracy Marek, says it’s their way of bringing back the heritage of the team with a modern twist.

The team will wear the wine-colored jerseys at Friday's home opener and fans who attend will get T-shirts inspired by the new look.

If you've been a fan since back in the day, you'll appreciate the vintage uniforms they have in store.

“We'll also be bringing in a retro uniform from the 1970s. We don't have it in the store yet, but that will be coming in mid-November and there's going to be a lot of fun around the retro black logos from the 1970s this year,” said Marek.

This season, she says there are fresh new looks for men, women and kids, plus fans of all ages and sizes. They want to make sure that no matter where you are on game day, everyone can sport their Cavs style.

“Maybe put it under a blazer. Maybe put on a scarf that you wear to work. You can always show your style and always keep it Cavs style,” said Marek.

Follow everything Cavs in our online section. Send us your fan photos at pics@cleveland19.com.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.