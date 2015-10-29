Uber delivers kittens all over Cleveland

Special passengers rode with Uber drivers across Cleveland Thursday for National Cat Day.

Uber Drivers nationwide d ropped of kittens upon request to anyone asked through their app for $30.

"It was a nice morale booster for the staff and a chance for everyone to have a fun time after our lunch," said Jessica Walters, who works downtown.

The Uber kitten initiative was more than just a way to add a softer side to the work day.

Uber partnered with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to provide the purrr-fect Thursday break.

APL off-site Coordinator Katherine Schneider says all those fluffballs need good homes.

“We have 15 cats with drivers today, but we have another 177 cats that are looking for homes so this is good to get people aware that we have almost 200 cats looking for homes," Schneider said.

CLICK HERE FOR KITTY ADOPTION INFO FROM CLEVELAND APL

It’s certainly an enticing offer for any cat lover. The kittens came with paperwork so that they could be adopted on the spot.

"I wasn’t expecting a cute little cat today so if I had time to adopt one it would definitely push me over the edge," said Katheryn Baus who requested the kittens to her downtown office.

Even while some of the kittens didn’t find their forever homes, they certainly found some love and affection.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.