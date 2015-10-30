Cavs fanbase reaches worldwide

Cavs fans aren't just in The Q, they're all over the world! (Source: WOIO)

It’s no secret that Cleveland loves the Cavaliers, but it seems that love stretches across the globe.

Not only do the Cavs have international players, such as Australian Matthew Dellavedova and Russian Timofey Mozgov, but the team has worldwide appeal. The Cavaliers communication office says the team has a massive following from places such as the Philippines, China, and Canada -- just to name a few.

According to the office, 26 percent of traffic to Cavs.com comes from international users and 181 countries have had visitors on the team’s site. Top countries with visitors outside the United States include: Philippines, Canada, Australia, Israel, United Kingdom, Brazil, Germany, France and Taiwan.

The advent of social media, plus the allure of superstar LeBron James, has propelled the team onto a worldwide stage, according to Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski.

"The Cavs have become a global brand. Over 800 million people took part in the Finals last year. Whether it’s on their smart phones or on the web, people everywhere are seeing all the energy in The Q and in the arena, and a fan base that’s second to none worldwide. And people at the end of it all, they say, 'Wow, Cleveland is pretty much a happening place, a great place to be,'" explained Komoroski.

Cavs games are also broadcasted to almost 200 countries and 13 territories, which has helped birth a new fan base of people following the Cavaliers’ story as it unfolds.

"The beauty of it’s the world’s watching, they're following what’s happening on the floor, but also what’s happening off the floor," Komoroski.

