Animal activist finds deer heads in front yard (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT)

Signs with messages against hunting are posted all around Welker's yard. (Source: WOIO)

Just before Halloween, two severed deer heads were found in William Welker's front yard. (Source: WOIO)

A well-known animal activist in Mentor is disturbed by a recent case of vandalism that sent a bold message in his front yard.

William Welker found severed deer heads in his front yard on Thursday morning. Then on Saturday morning, he found someone had cut off the head of a stuffed animal in his yard.

He believes he's being harassed by hunters in the community. Welker is very vocal about his beliefs on the deer hunting laws in Mentor, where residents are allowed to hunt with a bow and arrow. He posts signs in his yard that express his views against the law.

He feels someone did this to intimidate him.

"Over the years, we've had incidents where people have come, have torn down our signs. But to me, this is an act of urban terrorism," said Welker.

Welker says he has notified police, but they say this is only a littering violation.

