Vandal damages large downtown Cleveland windows

Five downtown Cleveland addresses spent Tuesday morning cleaning up shattered glass and boarding up broken windows.

They were targets of an overnight vandal.

Nothing was stolen, but thousands of dollars in damage was done.

"It's believed that having more people living down here, it makes it safer, I haven't seen that," said Mike Rubin, owner of Prospect Music, one of the damaged businesses.

Security footage from the Caxton Building shows a man hurling a large rock into his store front.

"There are people that want the public image to be one thing. But those of us who toil down here see a different thing," Rubin said.

Medical Mutual, CVS Pharmacy on E. 9th Street, CLE Clothing Company and the Cuyahoga County Administration Building were also hit.

Police arrested 31-year-old Gary Bethea for the crimes.

While Rubin was relieved that none of his expensive instruments were stolen or damaged, he says this is another case of downtown businesses feeling vulnerable, especially from 2-6 a.m.

Building management recently upgraded to digital cameras because they get better pictures in the dark.

"I'm not sure what the answer is. You can't have a policeman standing in front of every store front, but certainly better lighting, more patrols," Rubin said.

