Fashion takes over Cleveland 19 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fashion takes over Cleveland 19

Fashions from Barcode. (Source: WOIO) Fashions from Barcode. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Dresses, flowy tops, and even patterned leggings, Barcode has it.

Located at 1645 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.

The boutique owner Tia Taylor, showed Cleveland 19’s Tia Ewing the perfect fashions for this Fall.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly