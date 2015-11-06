Online post suggests Julian Hernandez asked for help

The latest on the case of a missing child in Alabama who was found 13 years later in Ohio (all times local):

Police say Julian Hernandez was taken from his mother 13 years ago by his father. (Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The man accused of kidnapping his young son 13-years ago, Bobby Hernandez, will be back in a Cuyahoga County courtroom on November 12. Hernandez made his first court appearance Wednesday, and bond was set at $250,000.

Many believe Julian Hernandez posted on Reddit asking for help. (Source: Reddit)

Did 18-year-old Julian Hernandez try to change his record to conceal his father’s crime?

Perhaps, according to an anonymous post on Reddit.com that was published by USA Today. Reddit, much like an online bulletin board, provides a space for users to ask questions.

On Sept. 26, an account listed as Throwaway080549 wrote that his father took him between the ages of 3 and 5 and changed his Social Security Number.

"I have lived my entire life up until a few days ago oblivious to this fact. I only discovered all this as I was applying for scholarships. I learned yesterday after finding my page on a missing child database."

The poster asked if anyone knew how to change his record.

"I want to know how I can resolve these problems in the quickest, least painful way possible. I'm not angry at my father in the slightest. I remember that he used to ask me, 'If I ever committed a terrible crime, would you still love me?' I still do, even after learning everything."

The details of Julian’s case and the post bear striking similarity.

Police say Julian’s father, Bobby Hernandez, kidnapped him from an Alabama suburb when he was 5, and Julian only discovered his identity after experiencing problems with his SSN while applying to colleges.

The original post garnered hundreds of comments by Reddit users who matched the two stories after media coverage broke on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the same account wrote to confirm that he was Julian Hernandez.

"Yes, this is me. So I've [deleted] that post and the comments that followed it. It doesn't matter though, since it’s already been seen."

Many Reddit users believe it was Julian who made that post because of the connections, but Julian has not addressed it.

He released the following statement on Friday:

"I would like to take this opportunity to make a request to the media. I ask that you respect my privacy and the privacy of my school, my school's faculty, my friends and my neighbors. At this point I just simply want to be normal! I want to go through my day like I did before this week, just being a normal 18-year-old. I have goals that I am striving to meet, so please, again, respect my request for privacy. Please, no more spotlights, no more cameras, no more reporters sneaking into my school or showing up at my house, and no more microphones in my face. I just want to be left alone. Thank you for respecting my wishes."

Bobby Hernandez will be in a Cuyahoga County courtroom on Nov. 12. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office in Birmingham, AL, issued an arrest warrant for Hernandez for interference of custody. District Attorney Brandon Falls said once Hernandez is extradited to Alabama, he will be held without bond.

