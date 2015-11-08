Shaker Heights Police shoot suspect during confrontation

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Shaker Heights Police did not immediately release the name of a suspect shot by officers early Sunday morning.

Police also were not saying whether or not the suspect had a weapon when they confronted him in a garage outside a home on Ludlow Road.

The homeowner, Adrienne Nickerson, says she's been the victim of several break-ins. She says crooks have stolen two lawnmowers from her garage, so she had motion sensors installed.

Sunday morning, Nickerson says she was grateful she took the extra security step, because at 1:39 a.m., one of the sensors was tripped by a suspected burglar.

"I just had gotten home from a night out, and shortly after, my security system went off, and at the same time, I did see through my window that someone was at my door attempting entry into my garage," Nickerson described. "It made me angry. I have small children here. I have two children, and so to put them in danger, it's just a mother goes through so many things at that moment."

Nickerson dialed 911.

Shaker Heights Police say when they arrived, they found the suspect inside the garage. There was a confrontation that ended with the suspect being shot by an officer.

"I was at the window and I could see the officer and I heard the shots, but me being on the phone at the same time, and it was just quick," Nickerson said.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

Nickerson says she's grateful for her security system and the police.

"I've had more than a few break-ins into my garage. So, this is not the first time. This is just the first time someone has been apprehended," Nickerson said. "I was glad that Shaker Heights got here as quickly as they did. They did a great job."

The identification of the officer involved is also being withheld as the incident is being investigated.

